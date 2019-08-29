South Africa

Adam Catzavelos asks public prosecutions director Shamila Batohi to drop k-word case

29 August 2019 - 10:32 By ERNEST MABUZA
Adam Catzavelos, right, at a previous appearance in the Randburg courts.
Image: Ernest Mabuza

Businessman Adam Catzavelos, who is facing two court cases after his race rant on a Greek beach, is fighting for a charge of crimen injuria against him to be dropped.

The Randburg regional court was informed on Thursday that Catzavelos' representations to the Gauteng director of public prosecutions were unsuccessful.

His legal team has asked for time to make representations to national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi on why he should not face the charge.

The case stood down until October 2.

Catzavelos catapulted to notoriety in August 2018 after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate that there were no black people around him during a beach holiday in Greece went viral. He is also facing a hate speech complaint filed by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the equality court, which is scheduled for Thursday.

When the equality court matter was postponed on August 5, the commission indicated it had submitted a settlement proposal to Catzavelos. The commission demanded R200,000 from him, the same amount it had claimed and obtained from former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi, who had used the k-word.

Agrizzi agreed to pay the money, which formed part of an apology for his racist rant in recorded audio played earlier this year at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Agrizzi admitted using the racial slurs and apologised.

The organisation gave Catzavelos until Thursday to consider the offer.

