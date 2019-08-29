South Africa

Children die after 'drinking medicine' while playing at home in Pretoria

29 August 2019 - 12:01 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
Police are investigating the deaths of two brothers who died after apparently drinking medicine they found at home.
Image: 123RF/Supot Phanna

An inquest docket has been opened after the deaths of two children, who “consumed half a bottle of medicine” while playing at home in Eersterust, Pretoria.

“It is alleged that a five-year-old blind boy and his two-year-old brother were playing in the house when the tragic incident happened. They allegedly consumed half a bottle of medicine together and afterwards they started feeling sick,” said police spokesperson Sgt Sam Shibambo.  

“They were taken to Mamelodi day hospital, where they passed on. An inquest docket has been opened and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the children's untimely passing and the cause of death.” 

Police urged parents and guardians to lock away medicine or put it far out of reach of children.

Shibambo said counselling had been arranged for the bereaved family.

