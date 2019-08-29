Officials signed off on R63m 'pothole repair fraud' in Limpopo

Two senior department of roads and transport officials who "authorised" the payment of millions for potholes to be fixed in Limpopo, when most were not, have been hauled to court for fraud.

Former senior project manager Margaret Mthombeni, 64, and then acting expanded public works programme co-ordinator Richard Ngobeni, 69, were arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the department of almost R63m in 2011.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said a forensic investigation commissioned by the minister of roads and transport revealed that in March 2011 the department issued official purchase orders to service providers without following procurement procedures.

“The tenders were not advertised and all companies invited for the briefing were sourced outside the department's data base. The selected service providers were requested to submit quotations to repair potholes on different roads in Limpopo province. Ninety-one quotations were sourced to patch potholes,” said Mulaudzi.