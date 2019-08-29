WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in New Zealand

Among those interviewed was former journalist Ryk Hattingh, who opened up a shoe-repair and key-cutting business.

Carole Venecourt used to work as a caterer, but the laws in New Zealand required her to have a separate kitchen to operate her business, so she closed to sell at markets.

She also became a bus driver and co-hosted a show on a community radio station, where she shared recipes.

Another group of women can be seen singing in Setswana, something social media users thought was hilarious.

Reactions

Those who caught on to the video reacted. Here is a snapshot: