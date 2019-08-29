South Africa

WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in New Zealand

29 August 2019 - 07:23 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A 2010 video of white South Africans in New Zealand has re-emerged.
A 2010 video of white South Africans in New Zealand has re-emerged.
Image: iStock

A 2010 video of South Africans who emigrated to New Zealand has re-emerged and has been making waves on social media.

In it, expat South Africans can be seen explaining their reasons for leaving the country and sharing their experiences in their new home.

Watch the video below:

Among those interviewed was former journalist Ryk Hattingh, who opened up a shoe-repair and key-cutting business.

Carole Venecourt used to work as a caterer, but the laws in New Zealand required her to have a separate kitchen to operate her business, so she closed to sell at markets.

She also became a bus driver and co-hosted a show on a community radio station, where she shared recipes.

Another group of women can be seen singing in Setswana, something social media users thought was hilarious.

Reactions

Those who caught on to the video reacted. Here is a snapshot:

READ MORE

POLL| What should happen to Hong Kong-based South African woman upset by protests?

A South African woman based in Hong Kong has been dominating conversations on social media following her remarks on why she's hurt by the protests in ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'I came from SA to move away from this': SA woman caught in Hong Kong protests goes viral

"Entitlement" and "ignorance" are words that have been used to describe a South African woman, who is trending on social media for "making the Hong ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA reacts to viral video of crying woman at Hong Kong protests

This is what Mzansi has to say about the woman in the video.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X