'We will get rid of them': taxi drivers' warning to drug dealers in Pretoria

Taxi drivers and protesters took to the streets in Pretoria's CBD again on Thursday in a show of force against drug dealers and "foreigners".

But unlike a day before, when foreign-owned shops were set alight and looted, police appeared to be containing the situation.

Protesters took the law into their own hands in the capital after the fatal shooting of a taxi driver as he and colleagues tried to forcibly remove drug addicts from the streets on Tuesday.

The addicts have been blamed for a spate of crime, targeting commuters.

One of the taxi drivers, Dickson Ndlovu, told TimesLIVE on Thursday the protest was to "get rid of all the foreigners".