South Africa

'We will get rid of them': taxi drivers' warning to drug dealers in Pretoria

29 August 2019 - 14:41 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
Some buildings in Pretoria were looted and set on fire on Wednesday morning.
Image: Jack Mmakola on Twitter

Taxi drivers and protesters took to the streets in Pretoria's CBD again on Thursday in a show of force against drug dealers and "foreigners".

But unlike a day before, when foreign-owned shops were set alight and looted, police appeared to be containing the situation.

Protesters took the law into their own hands in the capital after the fatal shooting of a taxi driver as he and colleagues tried to forcibly remove drug addicts from the streets on Tuesday.

The addicts have been blamed for a spate of crime, targeting commuters.

One of the taxi drivers, Dickson Ndlovu, told TimesLIVE on Thursday the protest was to "get rid of all the foreigners".  

Taxi rank nyaope addicts make commuting a 'living hell' in Pretoria

“You risk your life daily by using the Bloed Mall taxi rank.”
News
1 hour ago

"There is a serious problem here, a problem of drugs that's killing our country. If anyone wants to stand in our way, they must just go, we will get rid of them," he said. 

Ndlovu said protesters gathered in Esselen Street and had intended to protest around the city until answers were provided following the death of their colleague. 

The situation was calm on Thursday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said there was an ongoing protest by a group of people that had been dispersed by police.  

"We are aware there is a group of people marching in Sunnyside. We don't know if they are taxi drivers or not, but the police are on the ground maintaining law and order," he said.

Dlamini said the march had caused major traffic delays in the city.  

