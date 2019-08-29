Taxi rank nyaope addicts make commuting a 'living hell' in Pretoria

"You risk your life daily by using the Bloed Mall taxi rank."

For many commuters in Pretoria, the drug ridden inner city is a journey fraught with danger.

Vusi Ntuli uses the taxi rank on a daily basis while travelling from Soshanguve to Sunnyside.

Ntuli said the biggest problem at the rank was the "nyaope boys" who make using public transport a "living hell".

He knocks off from work at 5pm and arrives at the rank just before 6pm when "it's the worst".

"That taxi rank is very bad. They [nyaope boys] rob you in broad daylight in front of people and the people don't even help you, they just pass. There is no security there.