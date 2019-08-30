South Africa

'I'll be back': KZN 'highway rapist' taunts courtroom after being sentenced to 32 life terms

30 August 2019 - 16:35 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Pinetown residents protest outside the magistrate's court ahead of the sentencing of a serial rapist Moses Mavila. Mavila was handed down a sentence of 32 life terms on Friday.
Pinetown residents protest outside the magistrate's court ahead of the sentencing of a serial rapist Moses Mavila. Mavila was handed down a sentence of 32 life terms on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In a final act of defiance, serial rapist Moses Mavila turned to the packed gallery at the Pinetown magistrate's court and said: "I'll be back."

This was just moments after he was sentenced to 32 life terms in jail.

Mavila - dubbed the "highway rapist" for the manner in which he attacked his victims at spots along the busy M19 freeway - was convicted of 32 counts of rape committed between 2016 and 2019.

Handing down her sentence, magistrate Bilkish Asmal said that the crimes showed a level of disrespect for a woman's bodily integrity.

"These are serious offences that the court has to deal with every day. The victims in this matter were law-abiding citizens who were desperate for employment and were stripped of their dignity and humanity," he said.

Mavila appeared unfazed as Asmal lambasted him for showing no remorse

"You lack the capacity for mercy, which you now want the court to give you," she said

The gallery filled with Mavila's victims and their supporters let out a sigh of relief as the sentencing was handed down, shouting "you are disgusting" as he left the dock.

It was also revealed in court that Mavila, a Mozambican national, was in the country illegally and that he continued on his rape spree simply because he was not caught.

He was also sentenced to a further 15 years for robbery and 10 years each for two counts of attempted rape.

MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza, who was in attendance, said that she hoped that Mavila's sentencing would act as a deterrent.

MORE

Tensions flare as KZN 'serial rapist' appears on 30 counts

About three dozen women gathered at the Pinetown regional court on Tuesday anticipating the sentencing of a 29-year-old serial rapist, bringing his ...
News
1 month ago

Serial child rapist in Gauteng sentenced to life in prison

A serial rapist north of Pretoria was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday after his “reign of terror” in 2016.
News
1 month ago

‘I raped in revenge for being raped by my sister.’ Nonsense, says judge

A Randfontein serial rapist who pleaded guilty to all of his crimes has tried to argue the reason he raped or attempted to rape four women was ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa
  3. White TV anchor apologises to black colleague after comparing him to a gorilla World
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X