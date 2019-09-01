WATCH | Mob loots shops after deadly 'hijacked building' fire in Joburg CBD

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: "We received a call of a burning building at around 5am. Paramedics attended to the blaze but unfortunately three people were certified dead. One person was injured and treated for smoke inhalation," he told TimesLIVE.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire was unknown. "Investigations are under way. We however just want to urge our residents to pay attention to heating devices, stoves, candles and heaters for example, to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future," he added.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said four people had been arrested for public violence in Jeppestown after the looting of several shops in the area.