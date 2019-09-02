South Africa

Man accused of murdering SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels dies in hospital

02 September 2019 - 14:00 By Mamela Ndamase
The late Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels in action against Liliana Gonzalex from Argentina at the Orient Theatre in East London.
Image: ALAN EASON

The man accused of killing blood boxing and karate champion Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels, Sergeant Bulelani Manyakama, has died.

This was confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa on Tuesday.

Seisa told DispatchLIVE: "The  tactical response team member who was in hospital after shooting his girlfriend the female boxer and who also shot his girlfriend's mother, has been certified dead today ... at an East London hospital, the same suspect was supposed to appear before court for the same alleged offences."

DispatchLIVE understands that Manyakama died due to severe head injuries he suffered after he collided with another vehicle in Peddie minutes after shooting Jegels and her mother, Rita, on the Voortrekker Road in East London.

Two people were killed in the accident, while a third passenger was left injured. Manyakama was admitted at St Dominic's Hospital in East London.

- DispatchLIVE

