Hawks swoop on Karoo dorp after allegations of corruption around jobs

Police investigators swooped in the Karoo on Tuesday, confiscating computers and electronic devices at Laingsburg municipality.

The raid follows allegations of corruption within municipal ranks.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase confirmed the raid, which he said was related to municipal appointments. The Hawks were expected to release a more detailed formal statement later.

Deidre Baartman, the DA constituency head for Laingsburg, welcomed the raid and called for speedy follow-up investigations “to prevent any interference with service delivery”.

The municipality, governed by the ANC under the leadership of mayor Mike Gouws, has suffered from political infighting, including a bitter internal power struggle within the ANC.