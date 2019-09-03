South Africa

Hawks swoop on Karoo dorp after allegations of corruption around jobs

03 September 2019 - 17:26 By Bobby Jordan
Laingsburg mayor Mike Gouws with the Western Cape MEC for cultural affairs and sport, Anroux Marais. Police investigators raided Laingburg municipality on Tuesday after allegations of corruption within municipal ranks.
Laingsburg mayor Mike Gouws with the Western Cape MEC for cultural affairs and sport, Anroux Marais. Police investigators raided Laingburg municipality on Tuesday after allegations of corruption within municipal ranks.
Image: Western Cape provincial government

Police investigators swooped in the Karoo on Tuesday, confiscating computers and electronic devices at Laingsburg municipality.

The raid follows allegations of corruption within municipal ranks.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase confirmed the raid, which he said was related to municipal appointments. The Hawks were expected to release a more detailed formal statement later.

Deidre Baartman, the DA constituency head for Laingsburg, welcomed the raid and called for speedy follow-up investigations “to prevent any interference with service delivery”.

The municipality, governed by the ANC under the leadership of mayor Mike Gouws, has suffered from political infighting, including a bitter internal power struggle within the ANC. 

At one stage Gouws was accused of assaulting deputy mayor Irene Brown, who was subsequently summoned to appear before an ANC disciplinary hearing in Cape Town.

Gouws denies assaulting Brown.

Council of chaos rules in Karoo dorp

Laingsburg suffered a natural disaster in 1981 when a flood killed 104 people. Now it faces a political disaster with a mayor accused of assaulting ...
News
6 months ago

Earlier this year, the ANC also suspended one of its own councillors, Benny Kleinbooi, for alleged insubordination. At the time, Kleinbooi said he had merely tried to report alleged wrongdoing within the council.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DA said the Hawks raid would hopefully usher in an era of better leadership for the Karoo town.

“The people of Laingsburg deserve better leadership. They deserve leaders who can see beyond their own selfish needs and who can lead the town of Laingsburg into the future,” it said.

“The DA will monitor the progress of this investigation carefully and will provide full co-operation in order to bring stability and good governance to Laingsburg.”

READ MORE

Suspects sought in three provinces nabbed in Karoo town

Two suspects believed to be wanted in connection with criminal cases in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West have been nabbed during a routine patrol by ...
News
1 week ago

'Flatland' a tale of three women who conquer the Karoo with two guns & a horse

Three women, two guns, one horse and the Karoo landscape stretching into infinity: SA’s first female Western by Jenna Bass has all these, plus an ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Karoo-lamb shortage means bad news for Durban bunny chow lovers

Karoo-lamb bunny chow - long part of the fabric of Durban - could be on the endangered list as SA faces a critical shortage of the tender, ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
#AmINext?: Women in South Africa are living in fear as the femicide rate soars
X