Joburg plants seeds of hope in R144m informal trader market upgrade

Mbucane started coming to the market when he was 16 to help his mother with her lemon stall. He is currently the youngest trader at the informal market.

Although he is a third-year accounting student at the University of Johannesburg, the young man has found purpose in the market. His two years of studies were paid off with the money made from selling lemons.

“On face value we are filthy, poor people, but we are living. We are the humble link between the consumer and the farmers. Our biggest customers are the foreign traders in the CBD and [on the] streets. They buy from us in bulk and then sell to people,” Mbucane said.

But recent xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg were bad for business, Mbucane said.

“They don’t come anywhere close to City Deep because they are afraid they might get attacked,” he said.

After studying is completed, Mbucane is looking into expanding the business and becoming a producer.

"For as long as we live, people will eat. After learning what I learnt here, I know one can never go wrong," he said.

He said the traders needed a cold room closer to their market.

“We spend a lot of money on transporting the goods to the cold room and then pay for storage daily. So we desperately need one close by that will be ours. We are doing so well. We just need infrastructural support. The sun affects the lifespan and we struggle during the rainy season,” he said.