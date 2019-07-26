South Africa

200,000 pirated DVDs seized in Joburg and destroyed

26 July 2019 - 14:53 By Dan Meyer
Many of the 200,000 illegal DVDs seized from black-market traders contained pornographic material that would be harmful to children if it fell into their hands, police said.
Many of the 200,000 illegal DVDs seized from black-market traders contained pornographic material that would be harmful to children if it fell into their hands, police said.
Image: Supplied

More than 200,000 pirated DVDs worth more than R2m were seized from unlawful distributors and street vendors and destroyed in Johannesburg on Friday.

According to police, many of the DVDs seized from black-market traders contained pornographic material and were mainly being sold next to taxi ranks. 

There was a risk of exposing children to harmful content, said police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini. "The destruction process is conducted to prevent the seized material from finding their way back to the black market," he said.

Suspect bust for trying to sell fake diamonds - to the cops!

A Northern Cape man will appear in court on Monday after being bust in a sting operation set up by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation ...
News
1 month ago

Dr Maria Matebang, acting CEO of the Film and Publication Board (FPB), said removing illegal materials from the streets would go a long way towards preserving the integrity of the local film industry. 

"Clamping down on illicit trade contributes to a value chain of criminality, and simultaneously the act of destruction of illicit material supports local content creators by ensuring that the potential economic outflow of their work is not lost to piracy," she said. 

Watching over the destruction process, Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said that law-enforcement agencies would continue to root out the black-market trade.

"The police and other law enforcement agencies will continue to clean up the streets of Gauteng and raid all the distribution outlets operating at the taxi ranks, street vendors and internet cafés," he said. 

MORE

WATCH | Police in counterfeit-goods raid stoned in ‘lawless’ Joburg CBD

Police were pelted with rocks in central Johannesburg on Sunday after a raid to seize counterfeit goods.
News
1 month ago

China police smash $30m fake Lego ring

Chinese police have dismantled a ring accused of manufacturing some $30 million worth of counterfeit Lego sold across the country, authorities said.
News
2 months ago

Man arrested after trying to cash in fake bank notes worth R2m

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he tried to exchange counterfeit bank notes to the value of R2m, police said on Thursday morning.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Penny Sparrow dies South Africa
  2. ‘Batchelor was my bud’: arrested PI breaks his silence South Africa
  3. WATCH | Joburg’s eyes in the sky rescue woman being raped South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Ja, I got you': Dad's warning as he films would-be crowbar burglar South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X