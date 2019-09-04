Divorce proceedings said to have sparked hanging of four KZN children by father

Durban teacher Xolisile Mpungose wept as she clutched KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza's hand and described the horror that awaited her when she unlocked her front door on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking from her family home in Copesville, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday, Mpungose recalled the sight of the lifeless bodies of her three children, Kuhlekonke, Khwezu, and Siphosethu Mpungose - aged between 4 and 10 years old - that will remain forever etched in her memory. They had been hanged.

Her fourth child, Ayakha, 16, was found later on Tuesday night, after she too was hanged from a tree in a bushy area in New Germany.

She told Khoza, who patted Mpungose's hand in sympathy, that she and her husband - who was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the deaths of the children - had been going through a divorce.