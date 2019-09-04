South Africa

Police arrest man in connection with hanging of four children

04 September 2019 - 13:48 By Orrin Singh
Ayakha Jiyane is seen with her younger siblings, Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke Mpungose. All four were found hanged on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of hanging his three biological children and his stepdaughter has been arrested.

Three of the children, Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke Mpungose, were found by their mother, at their Wyebank home on Tuesday afternoon. Grade 11 Pinetown Girls' High school pupil Ayakha Jiyane was found hanging in bushes in New Germany on Tuesday night.

KZN's MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Koza - along with police - confirmed a short while ago that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in Claremont, west of Durban.

He is understood to have been hiding in bushes.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

"He was arrested in Kwadabeka Sub 5. He will face four counts of murder."

