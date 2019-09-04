Police arrest man in connection with hanging of four children
A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of hanging his three biological children and his stepdaughter has been arrested.
Three of the children, Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke Mpungose, were found by their mother, at their Wyebank home on Tuesday afternoon. Grade 11 Pinetown Girls' High school pupil Ayakha Jiyane was found hanging in bushes in New Germany on Tuesday night.
KZN's MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Koza - along with police - confirmed a short while ago that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in Claremont, west of Durban.
He is understood to have been hiding in bushes.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.
"He was arrested in Kwadabeka Sub 5. He will face four counts of murder."
BREAKING: The KZN man accused of hanging his four children has been arrested. #AyakhaJiyane was strangled while Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke Mpungose were allegedly hung by their father on Tuesday. Their mother broke down upon hearing he news. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/vmcMjqekkL— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) September 4, 2019