Nolundi Banoyolo Ludidi is alive.

The missing Eastern Cape ANC PR councillor and Mhlontlo municipality special programmes unit portfolio head has been found at a Nando's franchise, Dispatchlive reported.

ANC branch secretary in East London Phiwe Mehlo confirmed that Ludidi was alive.

"I don't have all the details, I am communicating with the family, but she is alive," he said.

This is a breaking story.

- DispatchLIVE