Two bodies burnt beyond recognition found in aftermath of Alex looting

Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been discovered inside gutted shops in Alexandra, Johannesburg, in the aftermath of an earlier looting spree at the Pan Africa Mall.

The grim discovery was made while rubble and debris was being removed on Wednesday.

Police confirmed earlier that five people had died during the violence that flared up on Sunday and spread to other parts of Gauteng. Although the exact circumstances leading to their deaths are still unclear, the latest gruesome discovery could push the death toll higher.