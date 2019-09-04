South Africa

Two bodies burnt beyond recognition found in aftermath of Alex looting

04 September 2019 - 18:28 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The aftermath of looting at Pan Africa Mall where two burnt bodies were discovered on Wednesday, September 4 2019.
The aftermath of looting at Pan Africa Mall where two burnt bodies were discovered on Wednesday, September 4 2019.
Image: Alon Skuy

Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been discovered inside gutted shops in Alexandra, Johannesburg, in the aftermath of an earlier looting spree at the Pan Africa Mall.

The grim discovery was made while rubble and debris was being removed on Wednesday.

Police confirmed earlier that five people had died during the violence that flared up on Sunday and spread to other parts of Gauteng. Although the exact circumstances leading to their deaths are still unclear, the latest gruesome discovery could push the death toll higher.

Shops in the area were stripped bare as looters ran amok on Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

"Two burnt out bodies were found inside shops which presumably were set alight during the looting that occurred a day or two ago inside the Pan Africa Mall, Alexandra," said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

"The bodies were seen by JMPD officers when workers went to clear or remove rubble. They were burnt beyond recognition," he said.

MORE

WATCH | Mapping out the violence and looting in the streets of Gauteng

The streets of Gauteng have been likened to a war zone.
News
3 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Fear and looting as violent mob rampages through Joburg

The Johannesburg CBD has been plunged into violence since Sunday as protesters looted and set alight several shops in the area.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Shops looted in Alex as police battle to maintain order

Businesses in the township of Alexandra have been under siege since Monday night as residents attacked and looted stores in the area.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X