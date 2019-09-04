South Africa

Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer was a devoted churchgoer, say neighbours

04 September 2019 - 14:44 By Philani Nombembe
The remains of the Khayelitsha home where Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged killer lived. Community members set it alight on September 3 2019.
The remains of the Khayelitsha home where Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged killer lived. Community members set it alight on September 3 2019.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Burst water pipes were the only sign on Wednesday that anyone had once inhabited the burnt-out ruin that used to be the home of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged killer.

Residents of I Section in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, torched the house on Tuesday night after learning their neighbour — a clerk at Clareinch post office in Claremont — had been arrested for the murder.

WATCH | Relative's plan to rent out home of Nene's 'killer' sparked arson, says councillor

The home of Uyinene Mrwetyana's suspected killer was torched after a relative decided to rent it out, according to a Cape Town councillor.
News
6 hours ago

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed flames lighting up the sky as the modest home was reduced to a heap of broken asbestos and charred blocks.

Mattresses reduced to a tangle of twisted wires were strewn in the overgrown yard. City of Cape Town officials were on the scene to cut off the gushing water.

The alleged killer’s next-door neighbour, Lungelwa Noveve, said she was still shocked by the allegations.

A neighbour examines the remains of the Khayelitsha house burned down by neighbours on September 3 2019.
A neighbour examines the remains of the Khayelitsha house burned down by neighbours on September 3 2019.
Image: Philani Nombembe

"We had an impasse with the man when he moved here over a year ago," she said. "He got a protection order against us because we demanded that he produce a letter from the community he came from stating what kind of a resident he was.

"But the court told us to back off. That came to mind when it was revealed that he was a suspect in a heinous crime like this. We have young girls here."

Noveve said relations had slightly improved between her and her 42-year-old neighbour but she found him odd.

"We only greeted each other but he did not say much," she said. "He never smiled. I don't even know if he has teeth or not. He kept his doors and windows closed all the time. He only used the back door. He was a devoted churchgoer though."

City of Cape Town officials fix a leaking water main outside the torched Khayelitsha house on September 4 2019.
City of Cape Town officials fix a leaking water main outside the torched Khayelitsha house on September 4 2019.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Noveve said the man inherited the house when a relative died. "We hope that the house can be donated to the government so that it can be turned into a public facility," she said.

"No one can be able to live there after this. There is a dark cloud hanging over it."

Her neighbour, Kholekile Qolo, said he was shocked to hear the post office clerk was linked to the University of Cape Town student’s murder.

"I can't allow him to come back here. I have three girls and I shudder when I think about what that poor child went through," he said. "I am imagining the pain that her parents must be going through. He belongs in jail."

Motorists stopped and shot pictures of the house. Some people cursed and spat as they passed, while others took selfies.

READ MORE

Khayelitsha home belonging to Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged murderer set alight

The Khayelitsha house allegedly belonging to the man accused of raping and murdering university student Uyinene Mrwetyana was set alight on Tuesday ...
News
18 hours ago

IN TWEETS | UCT turns black in anger over murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana

The University of Cape Town turned out in force on Wednesday to remember murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
News
2 hours ago

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post office

A 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana faced charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X