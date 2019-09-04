Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer was a devoted churchgoer, say neighbours

"We had an impasse with the man when he moved here over a year ago," she said. "He got a protection order against us because we demanded that he produce a letter from the community he came from stating what kind of a resident he was.

"But the court told us to back off. That came to mind when it was revealed that he was a suspect in a heinous crime like this. We have young girls here."

Noveve said relations had slightly improved between her and her 42-year-old neighbour but she found him odd.

"We only greeted each other but he did not say much," she said. "He never smiled. I don't even know if he has teeth or not. He kept his doors and windows closed all the time. He only used the back door. He was a devoted churchgoer though."