Soccer cancelled, SA businesses targeted & presidents speak out in wake of xenophobia
The spate of violence between foreign nationals and locals since last Sunday in which small businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted has caused further damage beyond the borders of SA.
Here's the breakdown:
Tiwa Savage pulls out of SA concert
Multi-award-winning Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage on Wednesday said she would not perform at the DStv Delicious festival in Johannesburg on Saturday September 21. Tiwa described the attacks on "her people" as sick and barbaric acts.
I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019
SA businesses targeted
Shoprite branches in Nigeria were targeted as locals avenged the violence endured by foreign nationals in various provinces in SA. Shoprite issued a statement in which the retailer said the attacks were not only affecting the business, but also the lives of millions of consumers who are customers and employees of the retailer. According to the statement, various shops in SA, Zambia and Nigeria were closed due to the attacks.
In Lagos, demonstrators targeted MTN, MultiChoice and the SA embassy offices.
In the DRC, a Mr Price store and the South African consulate were attacked in Lubumbashi.
Zambia calls off friendly match
The Football Association of Zambia called off the friendly between SA and Zambia which was to have been played on Saturday in Lusaka. FAZ said its withdrawal was in response to the attacks.
Madagascar was arranged as a replacement opponent for Bafana Bafana, but on Friday the hastily organised match was called off by Indian Ocean islanders.
Authorities speak
Nigeria's presidency used its official Twitter account to announce that foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama had summoned SA's high commissioner to Nigeria, where they would seek assurance that their people would be protected. It said President Buhari would meet Ramaphosa in October.
President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the attacks via video message, saying they are against the ethos SA stands for.