Soccer cancelled, SA businesses targeted & presidents speak out in wake of xenophobia

SA businesses targeted

Shoprite branches in Nigeria were targeted as locals avenged the violence endured by foreign nationals in various provinces in SA. Shoprite issued a statement in which the retailer said the attacks were not only affecting the business, but also the lives of millions of consumers who are customers and employees of the retailer. According to the statement, various shops in SA, Zambia and Nigeria were closed due to the attacks.

In Lagos, demonstrators targeted MTN, MultiChoice and the SA embassy offices.

In the DRC, a Mr Price store and the South African consulate were attacked in Lubumbashi.