South Africa

Soccer cancelled, SA businesses targeted & presidents speak out in wake of xenophobia

05 September 2019 - 17:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A foreign national reacts in the Joburg CBD after a foreign-owned shop was looted.
A foreign national reacts in the Joburg CBD after a foreign-owned shop was looted.
Image: Alon Skuy

The spate of violence between foreign nationals and locals since last Sunday in which small businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted has caused further damage beyond the borders of SA.

Here's the breakdown:

Tiwa Savage pulls out of SA concert

Multi-award-winning Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage on Wednesday said she would not  perform at the DStv Delicious festival in Johannesburg on Saturday September 21. Tiwa described the attacks on "her people" as sick and barbaric acts. 

SA businesses targeted 

Shoprite branches in Nigeria were targeted as locals avenged the violence endured by foreign nationals in various provinces in SA. Shoprite issued a statement in which the retailer said the attacks were not only affecting the business, but also the lives of millions of consumers who are customers and employees of the retailer. According to the statement, various shops in SA, Zambia and Nigeria were closed due to the attacks.

In Lagos, demonstrators targeted MTN, MultiChoice and the SA embassy offices. 

In the DRC, a Mr Price store and the South African consulate were attacked in Lubumbashi.

Shoprite condemns attacks on foreign nationals and businesses in Africa

Large food retailer Shoprite has condemned violent attacks on foreign nationals and businesses on the African continent.
News
1 day ago

Zambia calls off friendly match

The Football Association of Zambia called off the friendly between SA and Zambia which was to have been played on Saturday in Lusaka. FAZ said its withdrawal was in response to the attacks. 

Madagascar was arranged as a replacement opponent for Bafana Bafana, but on Friday the hastily organised match was called off by Indian Ocean islanders.

Bafana Bafana’s hastily organised friendly against Madagascar called off

Bafana Bafana’s hastily organised international friendly against Madagascar has been called off.
Sport
1 hour ago

Authorities speak

Nigeria's presidency used its official Twitter account to announce that foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama had summoned SA's high commissioner to Nigeria, where they would seek assurance that their people would be protected. It said President Buhari would meet Ramaphosa in October. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the attacks via video message, saying they are against the ethos SA stands for.

MORE

Angry reaction as Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari says 'he'll send an envoy'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals, some of whom are Nigerians, by issuing a statement in ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng violence largely 'under control' after looting: David Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the situation had stabilised in the province by Thursday after days of violence and looting in which seven people ...
Politics
1 hour ago

SA feels the backlash in neighbouring countries after looting, truck attacks

South African-owned businesses and an embassy are being targeted by protesters in neighbouring countries after a spate of xenophobic attacks on ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy-Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  4. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X