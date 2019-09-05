South Africa

Two people assaulted and burnt at Katlehong on the East Rand

05 September 2019 - 20:10 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Two bodies that had been burnt were found on the East Rand on Thursday, September 5 2019. Stock photo.
Two bodies that had been burnt were found on the East Rand on Thursday, September 5 2019. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yakov Oskanov

Gauteng police are investigating cases of murder after two burnt bodies were found in Kathlehong on the East Rand on Thursday.

The two victims appeared to have been assaulted before being burnt, said police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini.

“At this stage it is unknown whether the murders are linked to the upsurge of violence and looting in the area,” he said.

Dlamini said foreign-owned shops and shopping centres remained closed in Ekurhuleni.

At Thembisa South, 54 people who tried to break into a local mall were arrested.

“Other centres in Daveyton, Tsakane and Katlehong were targeted but due to increased deployments, the attempts to break into these centres were prevented. Other suspects were arrested in other areas of Ekurhuleni for possession of stolen goods, possession of unlicensed firearms, murder, attempted murder and public violence,” he said.

In Kwa-Thema and Tokoza, three firearms were seized - one from a landlord and two unlicensed guns from foreign nationals allegedly shooting randomly at a group of people.

Dlamini said the 35-year-old landlord was arrested in Kwa-Thema when he confronted a group of people who arrived to loot a tuck shop on the premises. “One person was fatally shot and another taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.”

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said law abiding citizens were becoming frustrated with criminals targeting businesses and were helping police restore law and order. 

