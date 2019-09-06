Amy'Leigh's 'kidnapper' was a 'top teacher', says school

The chairperson of the school governing body (SGB) at Laerskool Kollegepark, Andries Pienaar, on Thursday expressed his shock and disappointment with the arrest of a teacher at the school in connection with six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnapping.

Pienaar said the teacher was well-known in the community.

"During the interview process, she was the top candidate and received the highest score. She also received good reference from the previous local school she worked at," he said.

Pienaar said the arrested teacher's mom was also a respected, good local teacher.

"This has really shocked us."

He said disciplinary proceedings would be instituted against her.

Teaching and learning at the school were continuing as usual, he said.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department would attend court proceedings on Friday, where the teacher and other suspects were expected to make a first appearance.