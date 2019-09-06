South Africa

Amy'Leigh's 'kidnapper' was a 'top teacher', says school

06 September 2019 - 06:17 By Belinda Pheto
The chairperson of the school governing body at Laerskool Kollegepark, Andries Pienaar disciplinary proceedings would be instituted against the teacher said to have been involved in the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager.
The chairperson of the school governing body at Laerskool Kollegepark, Andries Pienaar disciplinary proceedings would be instituted against the teacher said to have been involved in the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager.
Image: Quentin Venter via Facebook

The chairperson of the school governing body (SGB) at Laerskool Kollegepark, Andries Pienaar, on Thursday expressed his shock and disappointment with the arrest of a teacher at the school in connection with six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnapping.

Pienaar said the teacher was well-known in the community.

"During the interview process, she was the top candidate and received the highest score. She also received good reference from the previous local school she worked at," he said.

Pienaar said the arrested teacher's mom was also a respected, good local teacher.

"This has really shocked us."

He said disciplinary proceedings would be instituted against her.

Teaching and learning at the school were continuing as usual, he said.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department would attend court proceedings on Friday, where the teacher and other suspects were expected to make a first appearance. 

MORE

'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping

The community of Vanderbijlpark is shocked at the news that a teacher is among the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of ...
News
18 hours ago

Circumstances of Amy'Leigh's kidnapping raise these questions

Here are four questions around Amy'Leigh kidnapping:
News
1 day ago

Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping

One of three people arrested for the abduction of Vanderbijlpark schoolgirl Amy'Leigh de Jager is a teacher at Laerskool Kollegepark.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  3. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer was a devoted churchgoer, say neighbours South Africa
  4. Rescuer describes how kidnapped Amy'Leigh was found on dark street South Africa
  5. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X