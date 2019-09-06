Judge rules that prisons inspectorate must be given independence

The independence — or lack of it — of the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) is in the spotlight in a high court judgment described as a “victory” for those committed to reform of the criminal justice regime.

Cape high court Judge Nolwazi Boqwana has given parliament two years to fix provisions of the Correctional Services Act relating to the independence of the prisons inspectorate, which she says are unconstitutional.

The matter before her was brought by Sonke Gender Justice, which plays an active role in prison-related work. Sonke challenged the three provisions which effectively make JICS financially dependent on and accountable to the department of correctional services and its CEO accountable to the national commissioner.

The importance of the inspectorate (JICS) cannot be understated, Judge Boqwana said.

“It is there to safeguard vulnerable inmates.

“This may sound like an oxymoron. But their vulnerability lies in the fact that they are at the mercy of others as to their living conditions and treatment or survival once incarcerated.