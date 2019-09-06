South Africa

New hijacking trend in KZN: gang calls company out 'to give a quote'

06 September 2019 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE
A gang in northern KZN is preying on business owners by calling them out to quote on a job in a remote area - and then hijacking them. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

A gang of men in northern KwaZulu-Natal is preying on business owners by calling them out with a promise of work - only to hijack them.

KZN police on Friday issued a warning about this latest crime trend.

Spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the syndicates take aim at business owners, "who will receive a call from a member of the gang requesting a call-out for a quotation".

"On arrival, the victims are directed to a remote area by a member of the gang. Once they arrive,  they are attacked by armed men," she said.

Their belongings and the vehicles are usually taken, Mbele added.

"The location of these robberies are usually far from the main road or police station and it takes the victims hours to get assistance. Most of these vehicles are taken across the border into Mozambique," she said.

To prevent falling victim, Mbele said, business owners should arrange to meet prospective clients at the nearest police station.

"Police in the area should be consulted to ensure that they are not led into a trap and that the call-out is indeed legitimate," she said.

