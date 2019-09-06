South Africa

Petition calls for sex offenders' register to be made available to the public

06 September 2019 - 16:30 By ERNEST MABUZA
A petition is calling for the sex offenders' register to be made available to the public.
A petition is calling for the sex offenders' register to be made available to the public.
Image: 123RF/canjoena

An online petition is calling for the national register for sex offenders to be publicly available on various online and mobile platforms for easy access.

The register‚ which is kept by the justice department‚ is a record of names of those who have been found guilty of sexual offences against children and mentally disabled people.

The register is not open to the public and is kept confidential. It gives employers in the public or private sectors such as schools, crèches and hospitals the right to check that a person being hired is fit to work with children or mentally disabled people.

In an online petition addressed to justice minister Ronald Lamola, petition creator Nelisa Ngqulana said South Africa had the highest rate of rape and gender-based violence in the world.

"Women and children are not safe in homes, schools, university campuses, churches, at work - basically everywhere. We need to know who among us are convicted sex offenders so that we can protect ourselves," Ngqulana said.

She questioned why - if the register’s intention was to protect children and mentally disabled people against sex offenders - it was not accessible to the public.

"There are raging protests all over the country ... hashtags ... we are tired of talking. This is one action that can help us deal with this scourge head on," she said.

She said the list should be on a free government site so that anyone could access it.

In his address to the nation on Thursday on government’s plan to fight against gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would urge parliament to amend legislation so that the register was made public.

Ramaphosa made this announcement in the wake of protests and calls for harsher action against perpetrators of sexual violence following the high-profile rape and murder of several women in recent days.

MORE

‘Jail them for life’: Cyril vows to get tough on gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a host of measures against gender-based violence in the wake of protests against the increasing rate of rape ...
Politics
10 hours ago

SACE has no access to child protection and sex offenders’ registers

The South African Council of Educators (SACE) has not been able to check the names of potential teachers who might be sex pests against the National ...
News
1 year ago

KZN cops arrest 265 sex offenders in just one month

A total of 265 people were arrested for sexual offences in KwaZulu-Natal in July.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  3. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  4. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer was a devoted churchgoer, say neighbours South Africa
  5. WATCH | Father cries as he's accused of killing his four children South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X