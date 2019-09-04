Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for drugs

Babes Wodumo's Twitter account continues to wreak havoc, slamming international star Davido and blaming Nigerians for the drug scourge in SA.

Babes has claimed that her account was hacked and that she did not have control of the content being posted on it, but that did not stop social media users from slamming her after several eye-raising tweets on Tuesday evening in response to the ongoing debate about xenophobia.

As reported by TimesLIVE this week, widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA this week as locals and foreigners clashed.

Over 180 people were arrested in Gauteng, with the Nigerian government summoning SA's envoy and saying it would dispatch a special delegation to Pretoria to discuss the attacks on Nigerians.

Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy all expressed their anger at the violence and called on Nigerians not to retaliate.

Davido said that if Nigeria was a good country, there wouldn’t be any reason for Nigerians to reside in SA. He also responded to comments from rapper AKA by claiming he was "disappointed" in him and unfollowed the rapper.

Burna Boy vented his anger at SA and said he would boycott the country after allegedly experiencing his own xenophobia in the country.

Babes's Twitter account weighed in on all the drama and slammed the Nigerian artists, before going into a tirade about foreigners.