Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for drugs

04 September 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Babes Wodumo claims her Twitter account is hacked.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Babes Wodumo's Twitter account continues to wreak havoc, slamming international star Davido and blaming Nigerians for the drug scourge in SA.

Babes has claimed that her account was hacked and that she did not have control of the content being posted on it, but that did not stop social media users from slamming her after several eye-raising tweets on Tuesday evening in response to the ongoing debate about xenophobia.

As reported by TimesLIVE this week, widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA this week as locals and foreigners clashed.

Over 180 people were arrested in Gauteng, with the Nigerian government summoning SA's envoy and saying it would dispatch a special delegation to Pretoria to discuss the attacks on Nigerians.

Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy all expressed their anger at the violence and called on Nigerians not to retaliate.

Davido said that if Nigeria was a good country, there wouldn’t be any reason for Nigerians to reside in SA. He also responded to comments from rapper AKA by claiming he was "disappointed" in him and unfollowed the rapper.

Burna Boy vented his anger at SA and said he would boycott the country after allegedly experiencing his own xenophobia in the country.

Babes's Twitter account weighed in on all the drama and slammed the Nigerian artists, before going into a tirade about foreigners.

In other tweets she claimed Nigerians were responsible for human trafficking in SA and accused Zimbabweans of taking RDP houses built for South Africans.

The star had just a few hours earlier taken to Instagram to claim her Twitter account had been hacked and it was not her tweeting.

View this post on Instagram

Guys this is not me 😔😔😔😔💔

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

The star told TshisaLIVE last month she had lost access to her Twitter account, with hackers posting a video of her making fun of Lady Zamar.

She claimed to know the man who hacked her account but said authorities were not able to track him down.

Babes later admitted it was her in the video but still maintained she was hacked, which is how the video made it onto social media. 

Despite the claims, Babes's name trended on Twitter as users debated whether Babes was really hacked or was "just making excuses''.

