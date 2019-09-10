'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow back in the dock

The trial of the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Pretoria restaurant last year enters its second day on Tuesday.

Nicholas Ninow pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice in the high court in Pretoria on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to assault.

The state is on Tuesday expected to call more witnesses after it rejected Ninow's plea explanation, which the prosecutor said lacked details about the incident.

"The plea explanation does not sketch out directly how the incident occurred, and as such the state will continue with the trial," said prosecutor Dora Ngobeni.