Cops, farmers and security company nab shop robbers with R120,000 in stolen goods

12 September 2019 - 16:03 By Ernest Mabuza
A trio of suspected store robbers, aged between 27 and 43, were nabbed by cops in Wolmaransstad with the help of a local security company and farmers.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

The quick reaction time by police and assistance from a security company and farmers led to the arrest of three people at Wolmaransstad who robbed a shop 70km away.

According to police, the men allegedly robbed a shop in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Wednesday. The trio went into the shop where they pointed a firearm at employees and demanded cash and cell phones, police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.

She said the three took cellphones and clothing and fled the scene.

Police in Schweizer-Reneke were alerted to the incident and were informed that the vehicle that the suspects were driving was headed in the direction of Wolmaransstad.

"The trio, aged between 27 and 43, were intercepted in Wolmaransstad with the help of a local security company and farmers.

"New cellphones, clothing, watches, a signal jammer and an unlicensed firearm were found in the possession of the suspects. The goods are valued at an estimated R120,000," Funani said.

She said the suspects would be charged with business robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an unlicensed firearm and a signal jammer. They will appear in the Wolmaransstad district court on Friday.

North West commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane congratulated the police for their quick reaction time and partnership with the community that led to the arrest.

