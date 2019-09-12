CrimeStats | Townships are SA's car hijacking hot spots

Most of the more than 16,000 car hijackings that were reported in the year from April 1 2018 to March 31 this year occurred in townships.

According to the crime statistics released in parliament on Thursday morning, 15,098 cars were hijacked in townships.

"More incidences of carjackings are happening in the townships and inner cities than any other place," the statistics indicated.

More than 1,500 cars were hijacked in city centres, 110 on national highways, 97 in suburbs, and one at a port of entry.

The most car hijackings were reported at Nyanga police station in the Western Cape.