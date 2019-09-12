Masters of the high court in disarray: thousands of cases can't be finalised

Most people may never have heard of the master of the high court - but at some point in time most of us will have to interact with the entity, whether wealthy or poor.

When a loved one dies, it needs to be reported to one of the 15 masters' offices in the country which ensure that the deceased’s assets are distributed to the right people. In some cases a will or testament facilitates who gets what.

So when GroundUp received a complaint from a member of the public about an alleged backlog of cases at the master of the high court office in Cape Town, we investigated.

Following an article we published on the backlog of overdue judgments at the Western Cape high court, Nicci Botha claimed that there were “thousands of cases” at the master’s office that could not be wound up due to lost documents.