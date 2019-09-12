Nigerian foreign minister calls for calm, patience in SA as 170 land in Lagos

Nigerian foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama has appealed to his countrymen in South Africa to remain calm and patient as his government tries to find solutions to recent xenophobic violence.

He said that all relevant stakeholders were in discussion to find permanent solutions to attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, including against Nigerians.

Onyeama made these comments as his representative in Nigeria welcomed home the first group of Nigerians who took up the offer of the free flights out of South Africa. The flights were offered by Nigerian independent airline, Air Peace.