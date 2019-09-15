South Africa

Taxi smashes into Joburg Zoo wall, 16 injured

15 September 2019 - 15:40 By TimesLIVE
A taxi crashed into a wall of the Johannesburg Zoo on Sunday morning, injuring 16 passengers.
Image: Supplied by ER24.

Metro police have arrested the driver of a taxi who smashed into a wall of the Johannesburg Zoo on Sunday morning, leaving 16 passengers injured, paramedics said.

The incident, in Jan Smuts Avenue, took place while roads were cordoned off for a road running event in the area, said ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell.

“ER24 paramedics from two branches arrived at 10.30am to find multiple services in attendance. One seriously injured female was treated using advanced life support interventions before being transported to a private hospital for further care.

“Four other adults were treated by our medics and transported to Hillbrow Clinic for further care. Eleven other patients, including one baby and one child were treated by other services on the scene,”Campbell said.

“It is unknown as to the exact cause of the incident, however SAPS and JMPD were on the scene for further investigations.”

