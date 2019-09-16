South Africa

Police constables in handcuffs after 'stealing' taxi cargo of poached abalone

16 September 2019 - 09:15 By TimesLIVE
Three constables allegedly kidnapped a taxi driver and took his cargo of poached abalone.
Image: SAPS

Three police constables will face charges of armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping on Monday after allegedly stealing a cargo of poached abalone being transported in a minibus taxi.

The trio, aged 28 to 30 and stationed with the major offences reaction team, will appear in court in Somerset West.

They were nabbed after an investigation into the incident, carried out on July 21, by the anti-corruption unit.

“It is alleged that the members, while performing their official duties in Somerset West, pulled over a the driver of a minibus taxi who was illegally transporting poached abalone from Hermanus to Cape Town,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

