South Africa

Durban court orders fraudster to pay back the money

20 September 2019 - 14:11 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Man ordered to pay back R200,000 he stole from his victim in an elaborate scam.
Man ordered to pay back R200,000 he stole from his victim in an elaborate scam.
Image: iStock

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been ordered by the Durban commercial crime court to pay back R200,000 to a man he defrauded in an elaborate scam.

Mkgabo Kubuzie, 34, was convicted for theft and money laundering for which he received a wholly suspended sentence and was ordered to refund the man he stole from.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said that in May 2016 the complainant had received an email to pay R200,000 into a certain account for property he was purchasing in Cape Town.

"It was later established that the emails were intercepted and the account details were altered which caused him to pay money into the wrong account.

"A case of theft and money laundering was reported at Alexandra Road police station and the case docket was allocated to Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Unit for investigation.

"Kubuzie was arrested in February this year after a thorough investigation was conducted.

"He made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced.

"He was sentenced to four years' imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted within the period of suspension and he was ordered to refund the victim all the stolen money," said Mhlongo.

MORE

Seta's R5m fraudster fails in bid to shorten 20-year sentence

A fraudster who helped himself to nearly R5m meant for disadvantaged young people has failed to persuade appeal court judges to trim his 20-year ...
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape traffic officials convicted of licence fraud and corruption

Three Eastern Cape vehicle-testing officials have been convicted and sentenced to terms ranging from three years' correctional supervision to six ...
News
6 hours ago

Jail time for former employee who defrauded cancer association

A former employee who defrauded the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) out of more than R300,000 in an electricity payment scam has been jailed for two ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
X