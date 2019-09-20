South Africa

Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report

20 September 2019 - 07:40 By TimesLIVE
According to the Mail and Guardian, Hawks investigators believe the car, bought at a Sandton dealership, was registered in Floyd Shivambu’s name until December 2018.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is allegedly under scrutiny over a luxury Range Rover Sport.

According to the Mail and Guardian (M&G), the Hawks have asked a Land Rover dealership in Rivonia Road, Morningside, Johannesburg, for documents relating to vehicles bought by various individuals. This forms part of an investigation into alleged money-laundering at VBS bank.

The M&G reports that documents handed to the Hawks show the purchase of a white Range Rover Sport in January 2018, for which Shivambu paid cash. The vehicle retails for a minimum of R1.1m.

Ownership of the vehicle was then transferred to his cousin, Musa Shivambu, in December, the Mail and Guardian reported.

Floyd confirmed to the paper that he had owned the Range Rover, which he bought when he traded in his 2013 Range Rover Sport.

The car had been financed and he paid the shortfall on the new car in cash.

