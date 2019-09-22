Grade 11 pupil among two arrested for Durban school burglary

A grade 11 pupil was one of two people arrested for allegedly stealing computers from an Umlazi, Durban, school.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the pupil is from the same school which was hit on September 13.

The burglary affected students at the school, with computers and other electronic equipment taken in the midst of their exams. Twenty computer monitors, four computer towers, a projector and five laptops were taken.

According to police, officers traced the two suspects - aged 20 and 21 - who took them to a house in Umlazi where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop.

Officers then went to another house, where the projector was recovered.

The two arrested will face burglary charges when they appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court this week.