South Africa

Grade 11 pupil among two arrested for Durban school burglary

22 September 2019 - 11:58 By Orrin Singh
Members of the Provincial Task Team arrested two men and recovered computers and laptops stolen from a high school in Umlazi, south of Durban
Members of the Provincial Task Team arrested two men and recovered computers and laptops stolen from a high school in Umlazi, south of Durban
Image: SAPS

A grade 11 pupil was one of two people arrested for allegedly stealing computers from an Umlazi, Durban, school.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the pupil is from the same school which was hit on September 13.

The burglary affected students at the school, with computers and other electronic equipment taken in the midst of their exams. Twenty computer monitors, four computer towers, a projector and five laptops were taken.

According to police, officers traced the two suspects - aged 20 and 21 - who took them to a house in Umlazi where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop.

Officers then went to another house, where the projector was recovered.

The two arrested will face burglary charges when they appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court this week.

MORE

Durban police nab man suspected of hijacking liquor truck

A man allegedly involved in the hijacking of a liquor truck in Umlazi, Durban, is set to appear in court on Monday
News
2 days ago

#CrimeStats | Crime nation: What the stats reveal about us

A total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, while 52,420 were victims of sexual offences.
News
1 week ago

Cop named as kingpin in Umlazi hostel 'hit squad'

Former police constable Louis Mdweshu has been named as the kingpin behind a reign of terror at Durban's notorious Glebelands hostel.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report South Africa
  2. 'You've got so much blood on you' - last words of wife who died in Hluleka ... South Africa
  3. Rhino calf shows his bravery playing with new friends at Dutch zoo World
  4. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  5. WATCH | Neighbour saves toddler from car that plunged into swimming pool South Africa

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X