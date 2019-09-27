WATCH | Is leaving school at grade 9 the best plan to reduce dropout rates?
The government’s plans to allow students to leave school at the end of Grade 9 with an “alternative set of qualifications” has stirred up a lot of controversy and got tongues wagging.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the plan at the 9th Sadtu national congress held at Nasrec on Thursday.
She said the draft framework for a general education certificate was being developed at a strategic level and a field trial was scheduled for completion at the end of July 2020.
“We are working on the introduction of multiple qualifications such as the General Education Certificate before the grade 12 exit qualification.
“The first cycle of systemic evaluation in grades 3, 6 and 9 will be finalised by June 2020. The field trial for the General Education Certificate (GEC) at the end of grade 9 is scheduled for completion at the end of July 2020.”
The proposals, according to Motshekga, are part of a “world-class assessment system” that involves “reliable measures of learning for every primary school”.
Motshekga said the GEC would reduce failure, repetition and matric dropout rates.
Eleven focus areas have been identified for the strategic framework, including the decolonisation of basic education and eliminating the digital divide.
[READ] Speech delivered by Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, MP, at the 9th SADTU National Congress held at Nasrec: https://t.co/BaYNdMpBQ6 pic.twitter.com/YaRUkWmCFy— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 26, 2019
Reactions
The move has been heavily criticised by many concerned citizens, saying it doesn’t prepare children for the corporate world and that a skills-based curriculum is needed.
I’m a Grade 9 teacher. The current curriculum is so irrelevant to an extent that it doesn’t prepare our children for the corporate world. We need a skill based curriculum more than anything.— Thapelo Ngozo (@IamThapeloNgozo) September 26, 2019
Let’s change the curriculum first before discussing exit points.
My issue with the intro of school leaving after grade 9 is kids will use this as a legal excuse to leave.— Harper (@WayneH__) September 27, 2019
TVET is crazy, the environment is not conducive for learning AT ALL these days.
Cam our govt get their current systems to work properly before implementing new things?
These people are bored ke manje. Grade 9 as an exit point? First of all, will they know how to draft a business plan by grade? Make critical leadership decisions? Cause I have matric and I still need business classes cause I'm at home with a diploma a year later🙄— Yandisa Mbanjwa (@yandisa_mm) September 27, 2019
Now after Grade 9 you can further your studies or got to TVET. This has been going on for years with ABET Level 4. Which is in the same category as Gr 9. They are both exit phases of the GET BAND. The only difference was that there was no certificate issued upon passing Grade 9.— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) September 27, 2019
Unemployment of graduates and matriculants is very high. Lack of skills is very high. The passing rate is 30%, now Grade 9 is about to be the schooling exit!? Is Angie trying to destroy South Africa 🌍...!? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WSzLe0mZoY— Black 🖤 Diamond💎 (@AmyFrFr) September 26, 2019