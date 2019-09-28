South Africa

Police search for suspects after foiling jewellery shop heist on West Rand

28 September 2019 - 13:59 By TimesLIVE
West Rand police are searching for three suspects who attempted to rob a jewellery shop at the Clearwater Mall on Thursday.
West Rand police are searching for three suspects who attempted to rob a jewellery shop at the Clearwater Mall on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Police are still searching for three suspects who tried to rob a jewellery shop at the Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort on the West Rand on Thursday.

A fourth suspect was arrested at a house in White City in Soweto where police confiscated an AK47 rifle and a pistol.

Gauteng police said they had received information on Thursday about the suspects’ plans to rob the jewellery store.

“The information was operationalised and police kept close observation.

“The suspects went into the shop but were disturbed and panicked and then got into their getaway car and drove off,” police said.

Police reacted and followed the suspects as they sped off and drove to a house in White City.

“Police tactically went in and managed to arrest one suspect and three suspects fled.

“The arrested suspect was found in possession of a pistol with the serial number filed off. The suspect pointed out a backyard room where police ……found an AK47 rifle in a bag. The suspects were allegedly carrying the same bag when they got out of their silver BMW,” police said.

A search for the remaining suspects was under way, they added.

MORE

Two business robbery suspects shot dead by police in Joburg

Two business robbery suspects were shot and killed in a shoot-out with police in Johannesburg south, police said on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare

Looters fled down the street with whole animal carcasses slung over their shoulders and a deep freeze packed with meat as a butchery was stripped ...
News
3 days ago

Trio caught 'partying' on booze stolen hours earlier in house robbery

Three men were caught red-handed while having a party just hours after allegedly robbing a Summerstrand home and making off with a car, electronic ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  2. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  3. Man arrested for murder of UKZN beauty queen South Africa
  4. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  5. Police confirm 7 dead in fiery freeway crash north of Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X