Police search for suspects after foiling jewellery shop heist on West Rand

Police are still searching for three suspects who tried to rob a jewellery shop at the Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort on the West Rand on Thursday.

A fourth suspect was arrested at a house in White City in Soweto where police confiscated an AK47 rifle and a pistol.

Gauteng police said they had received information on Thursday about the suspects’ plans to rob the jewellery store.

“The information was operationalised and police kept close observation.

“The suspects went into the shop but were disturbed and panicked and then got into their getaway car and drove off,” police said.

Police reacted and followed the suspects as they sped off and drove to a house in White City.

“Police tactically went in and managed to arrest one suspect and three suspects fled.

“The arrested suspect was found in possession of a pistol with the serial number filed off. The suspect pointed out a backyard room where police ……found an AK47 rifle in a bag. The suspects were allegedly carrying the same bag when they got out of their silver BMW,” police said.

A search for the remaining suspects was under way, they added.