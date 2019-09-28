I'm gobsmacked that Meghan wanted a photo with me for Michelle Obama, says NMU student

In a complete role reversal, the Duchess of Sussex asked a Nelson Mandela University student and her friends to pose for a picture with her so she could send it to her friend Michelle Obama.

“I still cannot believe it,” Sithembele Ncube, 25, said after her royal encounter with Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne.

Ncube met up with the royals in Cape Town on Wednesday during the pair’s first tour in Southern Africa.

“She just asked to take a picture with me to send to Michelle Obama [wife of former US president Barack Obama],” Ncube said.