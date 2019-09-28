'We are with you': Meghan's message to Uyinene on a yellow ribbon

A photograph of Meghan tying the ribbon to the railing at Clareinch Post Office in Claremont was uploaded on the couple's Instagram account.

The acompanying post said: "The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender-based violence and femicide.

Over the last month in Cape Town, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa.

"The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa.