WATCH | Smiles all round as Desmond Tutu meets royal baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took baby Archie to visit the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Wednesday morning in Cape Town.

The Archbishop was visibly excited and appeared in good health as he warmly greeted the royal family .

Prince Harry and his family are on a tour of southern Africa. Their first outing was on Monday, when they travelled to Nyanga and spoke out against gender-based violence and violence against women.