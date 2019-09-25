Lifestyle

WATCH | Smiles all round as Desmond Tutu meets royal baby Archie

25 September 2019 - 13:22 By Anthony Molyneaux

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby boy, Archie, met Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on the third day of their tour of southern Africa in Cape Town on September 25 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took baby Archie to visit the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Wednesday morning in Cape Town.

The Archbishop was visibly excited and appeared in good health as he warmly greeted the royal family .

Prince Harry and his family are on a tour of southern Africa. Their first outing was on Monday, when they travelled to Nyanga and spoke out against gender-based violence and violence against women.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Just like dad: compare snaps of Prince Harry & Archie's first royal tours

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may only be a few months old, but he's already fulfilling his royal duties adorably well.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in South Africa on Monday, and the couple's first visit was to a church in Nyanga, Cape Town.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

IN PICS | PDAs aplenty as Prince Harry & Meghan show Cape Town some love

Never ones to shy away from PDAs (public displays of affection), Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been looking particularly loved up ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town Lifestyle
  3. The best & worst dressed celebs on the purple carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Cape Town, I love this place: enthuses Prince Harry Lifestyle
  5. The royals are coming! Do commoners even care? We asked DJ Fresh & Helen Zille Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X