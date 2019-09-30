City of Joburg deal to end water cut at Sandton Gautrain station

Sandton Gautrain station portaloos are set to go after operator Bombela Concession Company reached an agreement with the City of Johannesburg this week, ending a three-week water cut.

SowetanLIVE reported that the city cut off the supply earlier this month, forcing commuters to use portable toilets placed in the parking lot, after the station’s landlord Cedar Park failed to settle a R8m debt on property taxes and utilities.

The city and the station agreed that it will now be billed directly and not through the landlord, which has failed to pay over money from the businesses on the property. However, this deal does not include other businesses on the property who have also been without water.

“The city has agreed to provide the Sandton Gautrain station with its own water meter, which will result in the city billing the Gautrain directly for its water usage,” said mayor Herman Mashaba.

“The city has agreed to install this new meter within two days of the Bombela Concession Company paying the City R120,000 in respect of the aforementioned water connection and associated installation costs.”