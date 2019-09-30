South Africa

University student 'raped' after drinking 'drugged' glass of wine

30 September 2019 - 14:45 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police have warned people to be cautious about accepting drinks from strangers as they can easily be spiked. Stock photo.
Police have warned people to be cautious about accepting drinks from strangers as they can easily be spiked. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/karandaev

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a university student who passed out after drinking a glass of wine at a party in Johannesburg.

The victim woke in the early hours of Sunday morning and discovered her underwear was missing.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the incident happened at a flat on the corners of Eloff and Wemmer Jubilee streets in the city.

“It is alleged the suspect raped a 21-year-old university student. The victim attended a party and the suspect offered her a glass of wine. She slept the whole night and woke up at 4.30am.”

Mbele said the student called a taxi and as she was leaving the flat, she realised some of her clothing was missing.

“She went back to the room and confronted the suspect. She informed the security of the building and police were contacted,” said Mbele.

The man will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.

Police warned potential victims to be vigilant about their drinks when socialising.

“Never trust strangers especially at parties and in taverns. Never leave your liquor unattended, even when going to a bathroom,” Mbele said.

READ MORE

Meghan Markle visiting Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder site touches Mzansi to the core

The Duchess of Sussex's visit to Uyinene Mretywana's murder site over the weekend has touched Mzansi
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Cape Town rises up against rape as protesters target parliament and WEF

Protesters gathered outside parliament and at the first session of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday as part of the ...
News
3 weeks ago

University of Free State investigating campus rape claim

The University of the Free State is investigating reports circulating about the alleged rape of a student on campus.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  3. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa
  4. 'We are with you': Meghan's message to Uyinene on a yellow ribbon South Africa
  5. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X