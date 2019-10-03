Judge grants rogue cop's victims R1.9m in damages claim

On that day, Schoombee, who was travelling to Bloemfontein with his wife, was called to the municipal offices to “assist in resolving the impasse with [Lwana] who did not proffer an adequate explanation for his presence at the municipality nor was he prepared to identify himself to Ms Bushula and to ... Yawa”.

While talking to a local magistrate, arranging for Yawa’s release on bail, two policeman called him to Lady Grey police station, where Lwana arrested him.

“[Lwana] was accompanied by about 10 policemen all of whom were armed,” the judgment reads.

“On seeking clarification as to the reason for his arrest, [Lwana] condescendingly said to him that he should know his rights. He was denied the opportunity to properly exercise his constitutional right to consult with his legal representative and was forced to scream instructions through the bars of the holding cell in which he was detained.

"[Lwana’s] conduct relevant to the bail proceedings was obstructive. The docket was not timeously brought to court and [he] proposed a ridiculous amount of R10,000 for bail.”

Schoombee was released on warning. His arrest affected his productivity and “caused him to suffer loss of income for an undefined amount. Due to the development of an excessive drinking habit, his relationship with his wife was placed under strain with a threat of divorce; he felt humiliated by reports in the newspaper and over the radio, suffered nightmares, was prescribed anti-anxiety medication and consulted two psychologists.”