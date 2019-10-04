Groote Schuur unveils cancer machine that can treat 40 patients a day

Parkes said new imaging techniques allow health workers to visualise the tumour, but “hitting the target is no longer enough. Protecting the surrounding organs is possible.” With the new machine, the second one that's been installed in five years, the hospital now has four modern machines. “Ten years ago we had one modern machine and one dinosaur.”

She added that the machine has an image guidance system which allows the team to take an image of the area they want to treat, while the patient is lying on the bed. They then fuse the image with the planning CT images, taken earlier. This allows accurate verification of the patient’s position during every treatment day. It is particularly important for patients who are treated in areas where soft tissues and organs move with daily physiological changes. This ensures minimal radiation to these areas.

Buying a big-ticket item like this involves navigating the state’s complex procurement systems. Dr Bhavna Patel, CEO of the hospital, said the way in which they managed to procure the machine was “unheard of in the public sector. We had only days to put the plan and paperwork together.”

Some members of the team cancelled their leave and worked many hours overtime to get the paperwork in order. “It shows it can be done”. Normally, such applications take six weeks or longer, she said.

Francois Heyns, 52, a patient who has received treatment, said he had cancer in 2011. The second time it returned to his face. “It is always a traumatic experience, and the first question is: 'Am I going to make it?' But this time it is really intrusive. It is in my face.

“The experience with this machine is very different, it is so much faster, so much better. And, of course, the staff is very professional and compassionate.”



