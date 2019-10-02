'Rooibos bra' draws attention to breast cancer this October

To mark the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a bra has been created with used Rooibos teabags.

The bra, brainchild of the SA Rooibos Council (Sarc), the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) and lingerie retailer Storm in A-G Cup, will be auctioned at a fundraising dinner in support of Cansa women’s education programmes.

The spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council, Adele du Toit, said the bra was made using dried and used Rooibos teabags from the public.

“While only 450 teabags were used in the final design, the bulk of the donated teabags were used to trial various styles.

“Rooibos tea was specifically chosen as it contains powerful antioxidants that help fight inflammation — a leading cause of cancer,” she said.

Du Toit said the natural stains on the teabags created the depth in the colour they were aiming for while creating “awareness of Rooibos’s cancer-fighting properties”.