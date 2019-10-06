South Africa

Prison officials under investigation after being spotted at liquor store in uniform

06 October 2019 - 12:12 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The department of correctional services in Gauteng has launched an investigation after Leeuwkop prison staff member were caught on camera standing in a queue at a liquor store while in uniform.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter

The images show four officials, two males and two females, queuing at a till. They were first posted by DA councillor Annette Deppe on Twitter. They were later circulated and made rounds on social media earlier this week.

Deppe claimed this was not the first time officials, although not necessarily the same ones pictured in the post, had been spotted in uniform at the bottle store.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the national correctional services department was investigating the incident - but it was not stated at the time which prison the officials were seconded to.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Deppe said: “The issue is not so much about them buying alcohol, but why do they have to do it during the day in uniform, when there are children around and lots of people? These are officials who are meant to uphold the law.”

The correctional services department could not confirm if the members were on duty at the time.

 “The department of correctional services is aware of the images involving persons in DCS uniform at a bottle store. It is a matter that we are taking seriously and we have since launched an investigation,” said the department’s spokesperson, Zandile Mabunda.

Mabunda said details surrounding the incident would be part of the investigation.

Deppe ruled out the possibility that the officials could have been purchasing alcohol for work-related purposes.

“This happens on a regular basis. If they were buying the alcohol for a party, event or anything work-related, they would not be queuing they’d just collect. This raises a lot of concerns. They could be drinking at work, with or in front of the inmates,” she added.

