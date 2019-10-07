South Africa

'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng

07 October 2019 - 09:45 By Iavan Pijoos
The revelation about the offer of money was made while Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was presenting the 2018/19 judiciary annual report last week.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Monday said an American billionaire made a R600-million offer through “a particular structure” for court modernisation.

“I wasn’t approached directly. There was a middle person who I respect highly, who I believe came to me innocently, and that’s what makes it a bit challenging for me to disclose the details.

“It’s enough to say it was an American billionaire who made an offer through a particular structure to modernise the courts,” Mogoeng said.

Mogoeng was speaking on the 702 Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa.

Mogoeng told Bingwa he was offered “whatever amount” he wanted and that he could do with the money as he pleased.

Mogoeng turned down the offer.

“Why don’t they go to treasury and give money there? Why should I be approached directly? Why should it even be a secret approach?”

The revelation was first made while Mogoeng was presenting the 2018/19 judiciary annual report in Johannesburg last Thursday.

During the presentation of the report, Mogoeng also said the judiciary is prioritising digitising the functioning of courts to improve performance.

He said the project was being piloted in some courts in Gauteng.

