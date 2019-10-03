South Africa

Courts are going digital: Mogoeng

03 October 2019 - 13:58 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says the digitisation project is being piloted in some courts in Gauteng.
Image: File photo.

The judiciary is prioritising digitising the functioning of courts to improve performance, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said on Thursday.

"Court automation and the development of modernisation systems are among our priorities. We have set up a committee that had helped us implement electronic filing and record-keeping, performance-related data capturing, information dissemination or access to information relating to cases, judgments and all other matters that affect court operations," Mogoeng said.

He was presenting the judicial accountability report at the constitutional court on Thursday.

Mogoeng said the project was being piloted in some courts in Gauteng.

"In addition to our plans on judicial case management, court modernisation and court-annexed mediation, we continue to innovatively explore other measures for the enhancement of the efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary in order to improve court performance," he said.

