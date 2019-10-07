South Africa

Police arrest pastor for allegedly raping four-year-old

07 October 2019 - 09:46 By Iavan Pijoos
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 49-year-old pastor has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The pastor from Moorreesburg, north of Cape Town, allegedly sexually molested the four-year-old for the second time in the past five months, Netwerk24 reported.

He was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of raping and molesting the girl five months ago.

According to Netwerk24, the pastor was apparently well-known to the family.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest.

The man is expected to appear in the Moorreesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

