South Africa

WATCH | Durban couple's baby gender reveal is the best thing you'll see today

09 October 2019 - 10:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A video of a Durban couple's baby gender reveal has gone viral on social media.
Image: Instagram/D.U.C

A Durban couple has taken its baby gender reveal to a whole new level.

Footage of the event has gone viral on Dala U Crew's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The one-minute, 37-second video shows the couple standing on the side of the road, with the mother-to-be dressed in a white maternity dress, waiting to reveal to their son if he has a brother or sister on the way.

On the road is a white VW Polo, with two black plastic bags next to the car's front wheels. As it drives over them, a blue powdery substance is released.  This is followed by screams of celebration from family members in the background. 

