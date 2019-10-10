Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in earlier raids
Members of the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit raided the second home of Zandile Gumede in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday.
Gumede could be seen seated inside on a couch under a blanket when the delegation entered the sprawling mansion which overlooks the hills of Inanda.
The mansion, which features an “eye-in-the-sky” camera, guard house, a rondavel and a massive lawn area, is surrounded by dozens of RDP houses.
This is the view from the home of former eThekwini mayor #ZandileGumede - overlooking the rolling hills of Inanda, north of Durban. A vast contrast to the homes surrounding her luxury mansion @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/eQgIJYxUYU— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) October 10, 2019
Earlier the team were camped outside another property in Somerset Park, Umhlanga - which Gumede had listed as her official home in court documents related to her bail.
The seizure of property, luxury cars and cash alleged to be the proceeds of crime was in relation to Gumede’s multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case.
The former mayor faces a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender for a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract which was awarded in 2016.
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told the media that among some of the items seized thus far were luxury vehicles including a Lamborghini and Porsche, which form part of the multi-million rand asset list.