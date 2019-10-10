Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in earlier raids

Members of the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit raided the second home of Zandile Gumede in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Gumede could be seen seated inside on a couch under a blanket when the delegation entered the sprawling mansion which overlooks the hills of Inanda.

The mansion, which features an “eye-in-the-sky” camera, guard house, a rondavel and a massive lawn area, is surrounded by dozens of RDP houses.