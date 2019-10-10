South Africa

Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in earlier raids

10 October 2019 - 10:08 By Orrin Singh
The Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit swooped on the Inanda home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on Thursday morning.
Image: Orrin Singh

Members of the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit raided the second home of Zandile Gumede in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Gumede could be seen seated inside on a couch under a blanket when the delegation entered the sprawling mansion which overlooks the hills of Inanda. 

The mansion, which features an “eye-in-the-sky” camera, guard house, a rondavel and a massive lawn area, is surrounded by dozens of RDP houses.

Earlier the team were camped outside another property in Somerset Park, Umhlanga - which Gumede had listed as her official home in court documents related to her bail. 

The seizure of property, luxury cars and cash alleged to be the proceeds of crime was in relation to Gumede’s multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case.

The former mayor faces a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender for a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract which was awarded in 2016. 

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told the media that among some of the items seized thus far were luxury vehicles including a Lamborghini and Porsche, which form part of the multi-million rand asset list. 

